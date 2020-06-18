NFL Rumors: Could Eagles explore Joe Thuney trade with Patriots?

The clock is ticking for the New England Patriots and Joe Thuney.

The Patriots placed the franchise tag on the offensive guard earlier this spring and have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. If they don't, he'll play the 2020 season under the $14.78 million franchise tag and then become an unrestricted free agent.

But there's a third option for New England: The team could trade Thuney to free up some desperately-needed cap space. If they choose that route, they may have a suitor in the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Would they take a big swing on someone like New England's franchise-tagged All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney?" Breer wrote Wednesday of the Eagles. "Based on what I know … I think they'd at least explore it."

Philly could use offensive guard depth after it was announced earlier this week that Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks will miss the season due to a torn Achilles. The 27-year-old Thuney is one of the best guards in the game and certainly would help offset Brooks' loss.

The Patriots likely will try to restructure Thuney's contract to keep the second-team All-Pro in New England while lowering his cap number for 2020. The team reportedly hasn't been close with Thuney's camp in extension talks, though, so if the two sides can't iron things out, perhaps New England would give its old Super Bowl LII foe a call.

The Eagles may have competition, too, as it was reported back in April that the Miami Dolphins had considered trading for Thuney.

