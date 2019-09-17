NFL rumors: Could Chiefs emerge as Jalen Ramsey trade suitor to combat Patriots?

The Kansas City Chiefs defense cost the team a Super Bowl berth last season when it couldn't stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs have remained the Patriots' only competition in the AFC through the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season. While a lot can/will happen over the next several months, it's hard to envision these teams not meeting in the AFC Championship Game again, barring any major injuries.

Kansas City's defense was improved in the offseason with the additions of Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu, but are these upgrades enough to beat an improved Patriots passing attack that just added elite wide receiver Antonio Brown last week?

Well, the Chiefs might not be done adding pieces to their defense. CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora reported Tuesday an interesting update on Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey's situation. Earlier in the week it was reported he has requested a trade, and the Chiefs could be a potential landing spot for him.

There is a strong sentiment among many NFL GMs that the Chiefs will emerge as a primary suitor for Jalen Ramsey. They are all-in to win now. Have embraced difficult players. Have a big need at corner. Could their secondary hold up vs New England in January? What about w/Ramsey? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 17, 2019

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill even tried to recruit Ramsey via Twitter on Tuesday:

Ramsey would fill a huge need for the Chiefs as a shutdown corner, which they currently don't have. Kansas City's defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks (Derek Carr and Nick Foles/Gardner Minshew) to post a 70.4 completion percentage through two weeks. We should learn a lot about the KC defense Sunday when it goes against the Baltimore Ravens and their red-hot quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Patriots have their own shutdown cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, who played fantastic Sunday with a pick-6 in the 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. New England's secondary arguably is the best unit in the entire league and probably best equipped, both in terms of overall talent and depth, to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his high-powered offense.

Acquiring a cornerback of Ramsey's caliber certainly would improve the Chiefs' chances of beating Brady and Co. when it matters most. Kansas City's window to win is right now -- while Mahomes is still on his rookie contract. Ramsey also is just 24 years old, so he probably wouldn't be a short-term addition for the Chiefs defense.

