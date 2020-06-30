NFL Rumors: Could Antonio Brown reunite with Tom Brady, sign with Bucs?

Will Bruce Arians have a change of heart?

The Buccaneers head coach was adamant back in March that Tampa Bay wouldn't sign Antonio Brown to reunite the free-agent wide receiver with Tom Brady.

"It's just not gonna happen," Arians said at the time. "It's not a fit here."

Fast forward to late June, when sports talk radio host John Tournour and The Athletic's Michael Lombardi both suggested Brown-to-the-Bucs is still on the table.

During an appearance Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show," Lombardi insinuated the Bucs are "chipping away" at changing Arians' mind about Brown.

Pittsburgh Steelers, (then-) Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots fans will recognize "Business is Boomin'" as Brown's trademark catchphrase.

Business hasn't been boomin' for Brown since 2018, when he led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions for the Steelers. The 31-year-old signed with the Raiders in March 2019 but was released before the season started, then joined the Patriots to appear in one game for New England before the club cut him in late September.

Brown still is under NFL investigation for multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, and it's unclear whether the league will punish or suspend him.

If the seven-time Pro Bowler is eligible to play, however, there will be "a bunch of teams" interested in signing him, The Athletic's Jay Glazer reported Monday.

Arians was Brown's offensive coordinator for two seasons in Pittsburgh and seemingly doesn't want to coach him again. But both Brown and Brady have hinted at a reunion, so perhaps the 42-year-old QB will convince Arians otherwise.

