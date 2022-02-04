NFL Rumors: Could Adam Gase land Patriots' offensive coordinator job?

Is Adam Gase a legitimate candidate for Patriots' OC opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We may have a new member in the New England Patriots offensive coordinator candidate pool.

While Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been linked to the position vacated by Josh McDaniels in New England, Adam Gase "keeps popping up" as a potential option for the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday.

In addition to Bill O'Brien, Adam Gase's name keeps popping up when speaking to league sources about the #Patriots now vacant offensive coordinator position. In Foxboro, there's hope for an internal promotion, although that likely wouldn't come with the official OC title. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 4, 2022

Our Phil Perry also noted Thursday that Gase is a name to "keep an eye on."

Bill Belichick is a fan of Gase, spoke of him glowingly back in â€˜20 ahead of Pats-Jets. Saban connection there. Gase worked for Saban at LSU. Worked for McDaniels in Denver. https://t.co/ir78tpfHpF — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 3, 2022

So, what's Gase's background, and why would he appeal to the Patriots?

The 43-year-old is familiar with the AFC East, most recently serving as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2016 to 2018) and New York Jets' head coach (2019 to 2020). While his Dolphins went 10-6 and made the playoffs in 2016, it's been all downhill from there for Gase, who finished with a 23-25 record in Miami and had a brutal 9-23 record in New York before he was fired in January 2021.

Despite Gase's failures as a head coach, he does have success as an offensive assistant. Gase was the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator in 2013 when Peyton Manning broke multiple NFL passing records and worked with talented offensive mind Mike Martz in his first two NFL stops with the Detroit Lions (2005 to 2007) and San Francisco 49ers (2008).

Gase also worked for Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2000 and with McDaniels as the Broncos' wide receivers coach in 2009 and 2010. He has a big fan in Bill Belichick, as well: Here's what the Patriots head coach said about Gase in December 2020 before a Patriots-Jets matchup:

"Adam's always had an offensive system that's really given quarterbacks all the tools they need to be successful. ... He’s a good coach. They have a good system. He’s a good play caller.

"He puts a lot of pressure on defenses in the way he sets things up and uses personnel. His players improve. They get better. They execute better, gain confidence and perform better over the course of time."

Belichick seemed to think highly of Gase's work with young Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, so perhaps he'd like to see what Gase can do with Mac Jones, who's coming off a strong rookie season.

Then again, the Patriots should have higher hopes for Jones than what Darnold has become, and O'Brien has previous experience in New England. Tight ends coach Nick Caley and wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi are potential internal candidates to call plays as well, so there are still a lot of balls in the air here.