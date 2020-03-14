NFL rumors: Coronavirus could force 2020 draft to conference call

The NFL was set to host its most ostentatious, glitzy draft in history, choosing to hold the event in Las Vegas for the first time, with part of the festivities even taking place in the famous Bellagio Fountains.

But the spread of coronavirus has thrown the world into upheaval, forcing the cancellations of just about every sporting event and making many municipalities around the country put a ban on large public gatherings.

With last year's event drawing over 600,000 football fans to Nashville, the potentially massive congregation of people could pose serious risks for the continued spread of the virus.

"Yes, the draft is slated to go on, but in what actual form is certainly a question," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network (h/t New York Post). "Will there be fans there? Will it be a big-time return to sports moment for the NFL if the nation gets over this virus in that time? Or will there be no fans, will it be in a different location, potentially will it be conducted by conference call? All of these things are options."

The draft could be fully conducted remotely, as every team still submits their picks from a war room regardless.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Saturday that team officials around the league are skeptical of the NFL league year beginning on March 18 as currently slated.

As the NFL free agency process typically consists of so many in-person visits and workouts, something that runs contrary to the Center for Disease Control's strong recommendation of social distancing.

The draft is scheduled for April 23-25, so we still have more than a month before the NFL world descends on the Raiders' new hometown.

But with President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency on Friday, the choice to continue as usual with the draft likely would draw heavy scrutiny, especially if the pandemic intensifies.

