NFL rumors: Contract talks between Patriots, Nick Caserio 'have gotten nowhere'

Nick Caserio has served as director of player personnel for the New England Patriots since 2008, but he might have a new title and a new team next season.

Caserio's contract expires after the 2019 campaign, and if he's not re-signed by the Patriots, multiple teams reportedly are expected to show interest.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning an update on the contract talks between Caserio and the Patriots.

"The Patriots have tried to broach the possibility of an extension, and from what I gather, have gotten nowhere with it," Garafolo said Sunday on NFL Network. "So, he is going to be on the market as a GM. I'm thinking he gets a job elsewhere."

If Caserio does leave the Patriots, which teams will show interest in him? CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora on Sunday morning reported two teams, the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. His note on the Panthers is particularly interesting:

Panthers owner David Tepper wants to speak to several coaches and executives who have ties to the Patriots organization as well, sources said, with Caserio a strong candidate to oversee personnel in Carolina as well.

The Texans have pursued Caserio in the past, and the Patriots even filed tampering charges against Houston (the charges were later dropped by New England) earlier this year. He obviously knows Texans head coach Bill O'Brien well from their days together in New England.

Caserio is in his 17th season with the Patriots and 15th in player personnel. He's been a valuable member of the Patriots' front office and has contributed to the team consistently building championship-caliber rosters through the trade market, free agency and the draft.

The Patriots have dealt with members of their coaching staff and front office leaving for rival teams many times over the past 20 years, but Caserio is a pretty important part of the organization. His loss wouldn't be a small one.

