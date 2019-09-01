Could the Indianapolis Colts have two former New England Patriots quarterbacks on their roster to kick off the 2019 campaign? Apparently, it's possible.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Colts are "very interested" in Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A team very interested in QB Brian Hoyer right now ....the Indianapolis Colts per source — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 1, 2019

Hoyer, who entered the preseason as the Patriots' backup quarterback, was beaten for the backup job by rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. He was subsequently released by the Patriots among their final roster cuts.

The Colts have a massive need at the backup quarterback position in the wake of Andrew Luck's surprise retirement. While the team appears to have confidence in former Patriots third-round pick, Jacoby Brissett, as the starter, the team is looking for a veteran backup. Their current backup, Chad Kelly, lacks experience and is also suspended for the first two games of the season.

Hoyer would give the Colts a solid backup option and a seasoned veteran to help mentor Brissett and Kelly. He has made 37 career starts and sports a 16-21 record with 48 touchdowns and 30 picks during his career, so that type of experience could play well in the Colts' QB room.

That said, Hoyer reportedly has interest from six teams league-wide, per Sirius XM's Adam Caplan, and Jeff Howe of The Athletic is reporting that the Patriots retain interest in bringing him back. We'll see what ends up happening, but Hoyer shouldn't be out of work for very long.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Colts very interested in released Patriots QB Brian Hoyer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston