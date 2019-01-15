NFL Rumors: Colts firing ex-Patriots coach, former Josh McDaniels hire originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Frank Reich's desire for a fresh start has caused him to part ways with one of the Indianapolis Colts' top assistants.

The Colts are firing offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Stunner: The #Colts are letting OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo go, sources say. That line made tremendous leaps this season. But Frank Reich wants his own guy. DeGuglielmo was the only offensive coach Josh McDaniels had hired. Reich is actually recommending him to other coaches. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2019

As Garafolo points out, DeGuglielmo actually was hired by Josh McDaniels, who accepted the Colts' head coach job last February and hired three assistants -- DeGuglielmo, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and defensive line coach Matt Phair -- before surprisingly backing out to keep his job as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

Both Eberflus and Phair are still with the team.

DeGuglielmo worked closely with McDaniels as the Patriots' offensive line coach from 2014 to 2015, helping New England win a Super Bowl title during the 2014 season. The Lexington, Mass., native appeared to be doing a great job in Indy, sending two offensive linemen to the Pro Bowl in rookie guard Quentin Nelson and center Ryan Kelly (as an alternate). The Colts also allowed a league-low 18 sacks this season after giving up a league-worst 56 in 2017.

Indy's season ended unceremoniously Saturday in an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, however, and it appears Reich wants to put his own stamp on a promising offensive line group.

