NFL rumors: Colts didn't have 'substantive' Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks

Report: Colts, 49ers didn't have 'substantive' Jimmy G trade talks

The Indianapolis Colts seemed like the ideal landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Colts didn't get far down the road with the 49ers.

In an NFL free agency notes column published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Colts didn't have a big interest in trading for either Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield.

"I'm told that Indy didn't have substantive talks with the Browns on Baker Mayfield or the 49ers on Jimmy Garoppolo in its quarterback search," Fowler writes. "In fact, the Colts heavily weighed the free-agent option, knowing they wouldn't have to relinquish a draft pick to get a starter."

The Colts ended up trading a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Matt Ryan.

With most of the quarterback-needy teams filling their hole under center, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers' roster and it could be some time before San Francisco finds a trade partner for the 30-year-old signal-caller.

Garoppolo's health appears to have been an issue when teams were evaluating whether or not to acquire him. Garoppolo underwent surgery to repair a capsule in his throwing shoulder on March 8. He is expected to be able to start throwing in either late June or early July.

While Garoppolo still is a 49er for now, that hasn't changed their plans to turn the franchise over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance showed impressive improvement behind the scenes during his rookie season, and the 49ers have given no indication that they believe Lance isn't ready to be an NFL starter.

"He is who we thought he was and probably even stronger," general manager John Lynch told Bay Area reporters on a Feb. 1 video conference call when asked about Lance. "You have to have a lot to you. You have to have a lot of substance to play quarterback in this league. Both physically and from just a who you are standpoint. I think Trey checks both those boxes. What you know are the things that Kyle and his staff have identified as things for Trey to work with.

"This guy’s focus, his work ethic, he’ll have a plan, and it will be a comprehensive one. When you have the talent and that ability, and what he showed me in the moments, and there were few, when he had the opportunity to go play, I saw that competitive greatness that you look for in people that are going to lead your organization. However brief it was, I saw it. It gives me a lot of belief that it’s there, and he is exactly who we thought he was when we picked him, and we’re really excited about that."

As of right now, only the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers need a starting quarterback. The Seahawks make the most sense from a team-fit perspective, but it seems unlikely the 49ers' NFC West rival will help them unload Garoppolo. Given the Panthers' lack of 2022 draft capital and Sam Darnold's situation, it's difficult to see a deal with Carolina materializing at the moment.

Garoppolo and the 49ers are stuck in neutral for the time being, and there might not be any movement on the trade front until OTAs or training camp.

