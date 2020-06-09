Colin Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster in over three years, but he's preparing as if that will change soon.

The former 49ers quarterback is "training every day -- busting his a-- as if he'll be on an NFL roster in 2020," TMZ Sports reported Monday, citing sources.

Another source close to Kaepernick told TMZ Sports that he's "in the best shape of his life."

Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract on March 3, 2017, and has been a free agent ever since.

In 2016, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to bring attention to racial and social injustices, and police brutality.

None of the other teams in NFL signed Kaepernick, and as former NFL executive Joe Lockhart wrote on CNN.com last week, one team official said they feared losing 20 percent of their season-ticket holders if they signed him.

But the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody has brought new attention to Kaepernick's 2016 protests.

Kaepernick worked out last year at an Atlanta area high school for a limited number of NFL teams, but he didn't receive a contract.

If Kaepernick is going to get another chance to play in the NFL, he's making sure he's ready for the opportunity.

NFL rumors: Colin Kaepernick training like he'll be on 2020 NFL roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area