NFL rumors: These coaches are among Josh McDaniels' competitors for Browns job

The Cleveland Browns are the only NFL team without a head coach.

Two head coaching vacancies were filled Tuesday when the Carolina Panthers hired Baylor's Matt Rhule and the New York Giants reportedly chose New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

The Browns now have their pick of the best remaining candidates, and at least three of them will interview with Cleveland this week, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The #Browns plan to interview #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz tomorrow and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels on Friday, per sources. #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, a finalist last year, is expected to interview again this week, too. No rush with all other head coach vacancies filled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly had an interview scheduled with the Giants for Wednesday, but that obviously no longer will happen with his colleague, Judge, taking that job. McDaniels has been the Patriots offensive coordinator since 2012, and he has about a season-and-a-half of head coaching expierence with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

Kevin Stefanski has done a tremendous job as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator. Minnesota ranked eighth among 32 teams in points scored during the regular season thanks to a balanced offensive attack. The Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints on the road with a 26-20 win in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Jim Schwartz has been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator since 2016, and he helped coach the franchise to a Super Bowl LII title during the 2017 campaign. He was the Detroit Lions head coach from 2009 through 2013, finishing with a 29-51 record.

The Browns have been a laughingstock for much of their existence since coming back into the NFL for the 1999 season. Cleveland had employed 19 different head coaches in 21 seasons. The last six Browns seasons include five different head coaches.

The Browns have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, highlighted by quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Myles Garrett. There is a solid foundation in place for consistent on-field success. One of the remaining challenges for Cleveland is finding a head coach who can extract as much production out of this roster as possible. The good news for the Browns is all three of these candidates would be an upgrade over Freddie Kitchens.

