NFL rumors: Christian Kirksey visits with Raiders after cut by Browns

Two days after the Raiders released linebacker Tahir Whitehead, they reportedly are taking a close look at his potential replacement.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported that linebacker Christian Kirksey was visiting with Las Vegas on Wednesday, citing sources. Kirksey was released by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours after getting released by the #Browns, LB Christian Kirksey is visiting the #Raiders today, sources say. Oakland/Vegas released LB Tahir Whitehead earlier this week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2020

Kirksey, 27, has spent his entire career with Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Over six seasons, he totaled 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions across 73 games, including 54 starts. He served as a team captain from 2017-2019, but was limited to just two games last season after sustaining a chest injury in Week 2.

By cutting Whitehead, the Raiders saved $6.25 million against the salary cap. Whether through free agency, the draft or both, Las Vegas is expected to rebuild its linebacker group this offseason.

