NFL rumors: Chris Carson 'true 50-50' to play in 49ers-Seahawks game

Report: Carson 'true 50-50' to play in 49ers-Seahawks game

The Seattle Seahawks could be without a key player to their offense Sunday against the 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that running back Chris Carson is "a true 50-50" to play against the 49ers. He's dealing with a foot injury that forced him out early last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to test how he feels in pre-game warmups, and one source said it is “a true 50-50” chance for him be able to play against the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2020

Carson has rushed for 323 yards on 66 carries this season. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry and has scored six total touchdowns in six games. Seattle's leading ball carrier also has rushed for over 1,000 yards the past two seasons.

Losing Carson would be a big blow to the Seahawks' offense. Backup running backs Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer also are seen as game-time decisions for Seattle. Sunday would be a big revenge game for Hyde, too.

Hyde, 30, was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played his first four seasons with San Francisco, and now is on the other side of the rivalry. Hyde has never played against the 49ers.

Carson has played four games in his career against the 49ers. He has 370 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.