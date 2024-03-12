NFL rumors: Chiefs reach an agreement with free agent TE Irv Smith Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first splash in the legal negotiations period of free agency by adding to their offense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cincinnati Bengals free agent tight end Irv Smith Jr. has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The reported agreement adds another dynamic option for Patrick Mahomes to play alongside Travis Kelce or provide rest moments in games. During his lone season with the Bengals in 2023, he struggled with hamstring injuries, leading him to lose his starting job midway through the year.

Bengals free-agent tight end Irv Smith Jr. reached agreement a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. pic.twitter.com/dB5QZWI9Z9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Smith Jr. was a standout in college for Alabama and was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings. He spent his first four professional seasons in Minnesota, missing the entire 2021 year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He has accumulated 109 catches for 973 yards and ten touchdowns in four seasons on the field so far in his career.

When healthy, the 25-year-old’s versatility makes him a valuable part of the offense. Head coach Andy Reid usually finds success in players who can adjust to the fast offensive style and play a key role.

