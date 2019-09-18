NFL rumors: Chiefs will be 'primary suitor' for Jalen Ramsey trade

The Kansas City Chiefs probably aren't done giving the Raiders headaches this season, and they might do it on defense when they meet again on Dec. 1.

Many NFL general managers believe Kansas City "will emerge as a primary suitor" for disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora tweeted Tuesday.

There is a strong sentiment among many NFL GMs that the Chiefs will emerge as a primary suitor for Jalen Ramsey. They are all-in to win now. Have embraced difficult players. Have a big need at corner. Could their secondary hold up vs New England in January? What about w/Ramsey? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 17, 2019

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill didn't wait long to start recruiting Ramsey on Twitter that morning.

The Raiders saw firsthand what the Chiefs offense could do in Sunday's 28-10 loss at the Coliseum, but Kansas City's defense hasn't been as strong in the nascent Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs allowed the second-most passing yards (4,374) last season, and have given up the 13th-most through two games in 2019. Kansas City revamped its defensive line and added Tyrann Mathieu to its secondary in order to address those defensive deficiencies, but Ramsey's arrival could send the Chiefs defense into another stratosphere.

The 25-year-old is -- at least -- one of the five-best cornerbacks in the NFL, with more than enough game to back up his constant trash talk. Pro Football Focus found that, since 2016, only four corners have allowed a lower completion percentage (53.8 percent) than Ramsey.

Sunday proved that the Raiders won't be competing with the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy this season, but Ramsey's arrival would widen the gap between the two franchises even further -- at least in the immediate future. Given Ramsey's stated desire to play in Las Vegas, such a move would hurt the Silver and Black beyond the franchise's final game at Oakland Coliseum. Ramsey can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season, and the Chiefs can afford him since Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, still is playing on his rookie deal.

Acquiring star receiver Antonio Brown blew up in the Raiders' collective faces, but seeing another superstar in Ramsey suit up for a division rival -- that already is a juggernaut -- could sting the Raiders even more.

