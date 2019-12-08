After getting blown out by the Jets and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks, the Raiders need all the help they can get to make the playoffs.

They almost got what would have been one of the weirdest breaks in NFL history Sunday.

The 8-4 Chiefs are in Foxboro, Mass., to face the 10-2 Patriots in a key AFC clash. Kansas City can clinch the AFC West with a win, but some of the team's equipment was accidentally sent to New Jersey instead of to Foxboro, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

As the Chiefs were unloading their gear Saturday, one container wasn't unloaded and instead made its way to New Jersey. That container had the equipment for 35 players. The Chiefs had to rush the equipment to Boston.

I'm told airline didn't unload one of the containers when team arrived yesterday. Equipment managers typically set everything Saturday night, but couldn't last night because of state championship games at Gillette. Crew arrived this morning and immediately discovered issue. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 8, 2019

If had not made it to Gillette Stadium by kickoff, then the Chiefs would have had to forfeit the game.

But the equipment arrived in Foxboro about 90 minutes before kickoff, setting up a massive AFC battle between star QBS Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs equipment arrives ... pic.twitter.com/ytulhkvN0J — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019

The Raiders, meanwhile, will face the 7-5 Titans in a must-win AFC battle at the Coliseum. A win would vault the Raiders back into the playoff periphery, while a loss would all but end their playoff hopes. The AFC West is in the hands of the Chiefs, but the Raiders almost caught a massive break.

NFL rumors: Chiefs could have forfeited vs. Patriots due to equipment mistake originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area