NFL rumors: Chicago Bears hung up on one thing in Carson Wentz trade talks

Bears reportedly hung up on one thing in Wentz trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Carson Wentz trade saga is dragging out into a weeks-long affair, with no real winner on either side of the rumor mill.

Reported prices have jumped and fallen. Talks have heated up, and cooled down. Wentz reportedly prefers the Indianapolis Colts, but he might not have a say. It's all over the place.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, though, that last note might be part of why a trade hasn't happened yet.

Breer joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday to talk about the Wentz trade situation, and he offered up an intriguing nugget about the behind-closed-doors dealings:

"I think Chicago is the frontrunner this morning, and I do know there's a feeling inside that building from Ryan Pace, from the coaching staff, Matt Nagy, John DeFilippo [...] they believe, mechanically, they can fix him.

"[...]

"I think the issue right now, Colin, is where Carson Wentz wants to go. I think it's become pretty clear he'd rather go to Indianapolis, and I think part of it now, for the Eagles, is, 'Alright, if our best return now is Chicago over Indy, then we need to convince Carson Wentz, this is the only place you're going, bud, and you need to buck up and accept this, and realize the Bears are going to give you a good chance.'

"I think it's pretty clear at this point that the Bears have pushed harder than the Colts to get Carson Wentz. [...] I think the Bears would like to at least know that Carson Wentz is on board before pulling a trigger on a trade."

Very interesting!

It's not a classic situation of, 'We don't want to trade for this guy who has one year left on his deal, because what if he just leaves?'

So... does Chicago have concerns about his affect on the team, considering he has four years left on his deal, if he doesn't want to be in Chicago? Does DeFilippo have inside info about Wentz's personality that concerns Chicago?

Story continues

Wentz's flexibility as a team player has come under question this offseason, after reports of him pushing back against tough coaching painted a picture of a player who seemed to think of himself first in the locker room.

This is an intriguing wrinkle in the trade talks, and while the Bears seem to be the most likely destination for Wentz, if a deal doesn't materialize to send the QB to Chicago, we might now know why.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube