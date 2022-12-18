NFL rumors: Chase Young could make season debut when Commanders visit 49ers

Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

While there was potential for Young to make his season debut Sunday night against the New York Giants, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source, that the former No. 2 overall pick will not play and instead could see the field in any of Washington's final three games.

The first of those three games is scheduled for Christmas Eve at Levi's Stadium, when the Commanders will go head-to-head with a 49ers team seeking its eighth straight win.

Young's presence, depending on how he bounces back from his devastating injury, could spell trouble for San Francisco. But the 49ers' offensive line has held strong this season despite some preseason uncertainty and is tied for the NFL's fourth-fewest quarterback sacks on the season with 24. For comparison, the Indianapolis Colts lead the league with 49 sacks allowed.

The 49ers still have their sights set on the NFC's No. 2 seed though they currently sit at No. 3, while the Commanders are clinging onto a wild-card berth as the conference's No. 6 seed.

With such high stakes, Washington certainly could use the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year's presence.

But it makes sense that the team is wary of rushing the young star back into action too soon -- and that's a worry the 49ers likely hope will last for the Commanders until after Christmas.

