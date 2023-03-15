NFL rumors: Charles Omenihu expected to sign Chiefs free-agent contract

Report: Omenihu expected to sign with Chiefs in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have lost another key defensive player in free agency.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has agreed to sign a two-year contract worth upwards of $20 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Omenihu was traded from the Houston Texans to the 49ers midway through the 2021 season where he established himself as a rotational player on San Francisco's defensive line.

In 2022, Omenihu suited up for 17 games, making three starts, while recording 4.5 sacks, 20 combined tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

Omenihu's reported departure was the third for the 49ers' front seven on Tuesday after linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive end Samson Ebukam agreed to sign free-agent contracts with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts respectively.

