NFL Rumors: Chargers 'could be in the mix' for J.C. Jackson in free agency

This AFC team 'could be in the mix' for J.C. Jackson

J.C. Jackson is expected to hit the open market later this month as the New England Patriots reportedly are unlikely to franchise tag or extend the star cornerback. With the start of free agency less than two weeks away, a team already has been identified as one of Jackson's many potential suitors.

On Sunday, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo wrote on Twitter that the Los Angeles Chargers "could be in the mix" for Jackson. All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Jackson's former Pats teammate, also is expected to be a free-agent target for L.A.

Keep an eye on the #Chargers in the free-agent corner market. They could be in the mix for Gilmore and/or Jackson. https://t.co/lG4SGKVlyw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2022

It's no surprise the Chargers will look to improve their secondary this offseason. Behind All-Pro safety Derwin James, the group lacked depth in 2021 and could've used a No. 1 corner as they ranked dead-last in third-down pass defense.

Jackson is coming off an eight-interception season in which he tallied a career-high 23 passes defensed and was named to his first Pro Bowl. The 26-year-old, nicknamed "Mr. INT," leads the NFL in interceptions over the last four years.

Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers in October after four seasons in New England, including a 2019 Defensive Players of the Year campaign. The 31-year-old notched two picks in nine games.

NFL free agency is scheduled to get underway when the new league year begins March 16.