NFL rumors: Carson Wentz reportedly has sights set on one team in Eagles trade talks

The Carson Wentz trade rumblings turned into roars in the week before the Super Bowl, and with the NFL 2020 season officially over, it feels like the deal could come down at any time.

For now, the two teams reportedly at the head of the fight for Wentz's services are reportedly the Colts and the Bears, a pair of intriguing destinations. There is, of course, also the chance that a mystery team - the 49ers? Patriots? Maybe even someone else? - steps into the deliberations and blows the Eagles away.

But, according to ProFootballTalk's Chris Simms, Wentz currently has a preference about where he'll play football next season.

Here's what Simms reported in conversation with PFT's Mike Florio on Tuesday:

"FLORIO: For Wentz especially, he shouldn't want to go to Chicago because it's kind of like Philly.

"SIMMS: Yeah.

"FLORIO: You're stepping into the same problems, and there's more pressure on you to perform right out of the gates. In Indianapolis, I think he would have more leeway, he would have more of a chance to develop.

"If I'm Wentz, I strongly prefer the Colts over the Chicago Bears.

"SIMMS: And I was told he does. I was told by some people I trust that he prefers the Colts' situation, certainly."

It's not exactly shocking that Wentz would prefer a team that went 11-5 last year than a team that went 8-8, but there are personal connections in both organizations - Frank Reich in one, John DeFilippo in the other - so it wasn't a foregone conclusion.

But the Colts are apparently the leader in Wentz's personal clubhouse.

Of course, what Wentz wants shouldn't be atop Howie Roseman's list of factors as he tries to piece together a successful return for the QB. But former Eagles president Joe Banner told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark earlier this week that it wouldn't surprise him if Wentz's camp tries to have some say in the trade talks:

"They can always make an appeal to Howie, they can say, 'Look, we're having a breakup, we're getting a divorce, but we had some great times together. Can we try to work on this together?'"

Would it be kind of Roseman to oblige Wentz's desire to play in Indy? Sure.

But if the Bears offer an extra first-rounder, Carson had better start looking at apartments in Chicago.

