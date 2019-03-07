NFL rumors: Cardinals not ready to trade Josh Rosen but taking calls originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

As the world turns, so does ... the Arizona Cardinals rumor mill?

The 49ers' division rivals have: A) A new head coach, B) the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and C) plenty of links to Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals already have a first-round QB on their roster, UCLA product Josh Rosen, and it stands to reason they would not keep him if they draft Murray.

In preparation for that possibility, "multiple teams" reportedly asked about Rosen's availability at last week's NFL Scouting Combine, "two league sources who spoke to the Cardinals" said to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But the Cardinals currently are not shopping the second-year pro, those sources told Schefter.

The 49ers will feel the after-effects of the Cardinals' ultimate decision, both in the immediate future and further down the line. Whether Arizona keeps Rosen could fundamentally change San Francisco's draft outlook.

If the Cardinals take Rosen, that would open the 49ers to select Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa -- or whoever else ends up sitting atop their draft board. Murray impressed San Francisco general manager John Lynch, but the 49ers don't need a quarterback.

Arizona drafting Murray would leave Bosa, Kentucky standout Josh Allen and any number of impressive defensive prospects still available at No. 2. If any team wants to trade up to that spot and start a run on quarterbacks, the 49ers would hold all the cards.

Of course, that hand will depend entirely on what the Cardinals do ... or don't.