NFL rumors: Cardinals' Chandler Jones requested trade in offseason

One of the 49ers' chief rivals in the NFC West wants out, as All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning citing league sources.

Jones is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $15 million in 2021. The 31-year-old is coming off a biceps surgery, but had at least 13 sacks in each of his last three healthy seasons before being limited to just five games in 2020.

Fowler reported that the Cardinals have no interest in moving the three-time Pro Bowl defender, and expect him to play out the final year of his deal in Arizona this season.

Jones has played more games against the 49ers than any other in his NFL career, and has seven sacks on San Francisco quarterbacks over his nine-year NFL career.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offensive line likely wouldn't shed a tear if Jones wound up being moved before the season gets underway, but it appears Arizona has no interest in trading him at this point.

