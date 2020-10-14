Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore could rejoin Patriots at practice Thursday

Newton, Gilmore could rejoin Pats at Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly could have two of their most important players back at practice on Thursday.

Quarterback Cam Newton was officially activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and the team is "hopeful" to have cornerback Stephon Gilmore back at practice as well, per WBZ's Dan Roche.

Update: Source tells @wbz that Patriots are more “hopeful” than “expecting” Gilmore to be at practice Thursday. Newton expected. But, it’s progress. #HourByHour #COVID19 @steveburtonwbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 14, 2020

Newton has been away from the team since reports surfaced of his positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 3. Gilmore's positive test on Oct. 7 partly led to the postponement of the Patriots' Week 5 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos. Now, both of New England's stars appear to be on track to suit up vs. the Broncos this Sunday.

Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium will mark the Patriots' first in-person meeting since their Week 5 matchup was rescheduled for Week 6.