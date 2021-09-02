NFL rumors: Cam Newton not opposed to being backup QB on new team

Report: Cam Newton not opposed to being backup QB on new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton wasn't able to win the New England Patriots' starting quarterback job after being outplayed by rookie Mac Jones this summer.

The veteran QB was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, making him a free agent. Could Newton be a starter on another team?

With only two weeks remaining until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 NFL season, the odds of Newton landing with a new team and ascending to the starter job before Week 1 are likely very slim.

A backup role seems like the most realistic scenario for Newton at this point, and according to FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe, the former league MVP is not opposed to being a second-string QB.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Cowboys amongst list of potential teams for Cam Newton:



"I talked to someone close to Cam, and they said he would not have a problem being a backup. Cam wants to get to a good situation and go from there." pic.twitter.com/DcGC8qNJtr — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 1, 2021

Newton has been a starter for all 10 of his pro seasons -- the first nine with the Carolina Panthers and then the 2020 campaign for the Patriots.

It's not always easy to go from a starter to a backup, especially for someone who was a league MVP in 2015 and one of the top 10 or 15 quarterbacks for a long time. But if you watched Newton as a passer in 2020, it was clear that he's just not good enough to start on most teams.

That said, Newton is a better option than a lot of backups around the league. He's still an effective running quarterback, which makes him valuable in goal-line situations. He's also a good teammate and work ethic won't be a problem.

A team like the Cowboys or Houston Texans should roll the dice and take a chance on Newton if he's willing to be a backup.