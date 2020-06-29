The New England Patriots will bring in Cam Newton after all.

On Sunday, the Patriots and the former Carolina Panthers quarterback agreed on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me.



Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots' QB Tom Brady.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020





Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth up to $7.5 million.

For the #Patriots and Cam Newton, who have quietly worked on this recently, it's a 1-year deal worth up to $7.5M, source said. https://t.co/YSHLAcRupb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

Newton will join 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer in the Patriots' QB room. Undrafted free agents J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke are expected to be in the mix as well.

Newton played in only two games last season due to shoulder and foot injuries. The 31-year-old spent nine seasons in Carolina, winning the NFL MVP award in 2015. He was released by the Panthers following the 2019 campaign.

Now, the question is who will take over as Tom Brady's successor in 2020. Will it be the unexperienced Stidham, or will it be the proven albeit injury-prone veteran Newton?

Story continues

Either way, Patriots training camp just got a whole lot more interesting.

NFL Rumors: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston