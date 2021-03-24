C.J. Beathard, ex-49ers QB, signs free-agent contract with Jaguars

Ex-49ers QB Beathard signs with Jaguars in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

C.J. Beathard's time with the 49ers has come to an end.

The veteran quarterback officially signed a free-agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

His contract reportedly is worth $5 million over two years.

For the #Jaguars and C.J. Beathard it’s a two-year, $5 million deal plus incentives, per source. https://t.co/LZbDQgEJWP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2021

Beathard, 27, appeared in six games last season for the 49ers, making two starts. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 787 yards while tossing six touchdowns and wasn't intercepted once.

The 49ers traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select the Iowa product in the third round. Over 19 games (12 starts) with the 49ers, he completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards, 18 TDs and 13 interceptions.

As the 49ers search for a backup quarterback behind presumed starter Jimmy Garoppolo, Beathard signing with Jacksonville might have opened up another option. Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew could be on the block with the Jaguars expected to make Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As the 49ers continuing checking boxes in free agency, there still is a glaring hole in a thin quarterback room.

