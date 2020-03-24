NFL Rumors: Bucs TE Cameron Brate took pay cut to play with Tom Brady

Tom Brady already is helping his new team be more competitive in 2020.

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate agreed to a restructed contract Sunday that allows him to remain in Tampa Bay through 2023.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the new deal involves Brate taking a $1.75 million pay cut for 2020, from a $6 million base salary to a $4.25 million base salary on his new deal.

Brate can earn a full $6 million if he hits certain incentives, The Athletic's Greg Auman reports.

Bucs tight end Cam Brate agreed to reduce his 2020 salary from $6 million to $4.25 million, but can get that difference back with incentives related to yards, catches and playing time in the season ahead. @NFLSTROUD had the numbers first. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 23, 2020

Still, it's a 30 percent base salary pay cut for Brate and a 40 percent reduction from his 2019 base salary of $7 million.

But such is the lure of playing with the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady helped many tight ends thrive during his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots, notably future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski and the troubled but talented Aaron Hernandez.

Brate comes with plenty of talent: The 28-year-old Harvard product has 24 touchdown receptions over the last four seasons and logged at least 30 receptions in each of those campaigns. He'll combine with the 25-year-old O.J. Howard to form arguably Brady's best tight end duo since Hernandez and Gronkowski.

That Brate was willing to take a pay cut is a great sign for the Bucs, who were down to about $24 million in cap space after signing Brady to a two-year, $50 million deal with incentives.

If Brady's "LeBron Effect" comes to bear and free agents flock to Tampa Bay, it's possible the team could sign them at a discount as well, just as Brady's former employer got players to sign for less money and compete for championships.

