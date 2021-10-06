NFL Rumors: Bucs among teams with Stephon Gilmore interest

Report: Brady's Bucs among potential landing spots for Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You had a feeling this was coming, didn't you?

Shortly after the New England Patriots surprisingly released star cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday morning, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that "will definitely investigate" Gilmore's availability in free agency.

Our Phil Perry also pointed to the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs as potential landing spots for Gilmore.

Two potential landing spots for Gilmore suggested to me if/when he becomes a free agent?



KC and… Tampa.



Both teams sitting at just over $3 million in cap space at the moment, per Over The Cap. So may need to do some maneuvering there if it’s going to work out at either one. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2021

Tampa Bay's reported interest isn't surprising: Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is well aware of Gilmore's talents from their three seasons together in New England, and the Bucs are desperate for cornerback help. Two of Tampa Bay's top three cornerbacks -- Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jemel Dean -- didn't play in the team's Week 4 win over the Patriots, while the third, Carlton Davis, was carted off with a quad injury during that game.

The Bucs relied on Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir at cornerback for the rest of the game, but both players were making their Bucs debuts, so they could use more veteran talent to bolster a secondary that's allowed the most passing yards in the NFL through four games.

Gilmore began the 2021 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a quad injury and hasn't played since Week 14 of the 2020 season. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, however, he should be ready to play when he returns from the PUP list in Week 6. The 32-year-old is just two seasons removed from winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.

The Green Bay Packers also are expected to show interest in Gilmore, Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reports, while the Dallas Cowboys also make sense as a possible destination. Either way, it doesn't sound like Gilmore will be out of a job for long after leaving New England.