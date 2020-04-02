The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found Tom Brady's backup.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert is headed back to the Bucs on a one-year contract.

As crazy as it sounds, Blaine Gabbert knowing Bruce Arians' offense only helps as Tom Brady and BA work to blend their schemes. Plus, Gabbert has 48 starts in his career. https://t.co/7X0tiFt8ER — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

Gabbert started the 2019 season as the backup quarterback behind Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay, but he did not play a single snap. He was placed on injured reserve in September after dislocating his shoulder in the preseason.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The Buccaneers opted not to bring back Winston as their franchise quarterback, and instead pursued Brady in free agency after he announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots. Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs that could be worth as much as $59 million.

Gabbert was the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's failed to meet expectations and has spent the majority of his career as a backup. It's safe to say the Buccaneers are in huge trouble if Brady misses any amount of games due to injury next season, but in fairness, you could say that about most teams in regards to their quarterback situation.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

NFL rumors: Buccaneers signing Blaine Gabbert to be Tom Brady's backup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston