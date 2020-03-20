NFL rumors: Buccaneers quickly upgrade offensive line after Tom Brady signing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wasting no time surrounding Tom Brady with talent on offense after officially announcing the quarterback's signing Friday morning.

The Bucs have bolstered their offensive line by agreeing to a contract with free agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Bucs already adding protection for new QB Tom Brady: Tampa Bay just reaches agreement with former Colts' OT Joe Haeg, per source.



Free agents flocking to Tampa begins.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Haeg has mostly played right guard and right tackle throughout his career.

The 27-year-old veteran spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's listed at 6-foot-6 and 298 pounds.

Haeg likely won't be the last free agent to take his talents to Tampa Bay. The addition of Brady makes the Buccaneers a prime destination for veteran players looking to compete for a Super Bowl championship.

