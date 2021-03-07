NFL Rumors: Buccaneers 'getting closer' to reworking Tom Brady's contract

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Report: Tom Brady close to reworking contract with Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has stated his desire to play in the NFL at least until age 45, so it's no surprise he has no plans to hang 'em up anytime soon.

The ex-New England Patriots quarterback is "getting closer" to reworking his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Brady currently is signed through the 2021 NFL season, but the Bucs unsurprisingly want their Super Bowl-winning QB in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Predicting where Patriots' defensive free agents will land

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay last March that included another $9 million in incentives. In his first season with his new team, the 43-year-old led the Bucs to their second-ever Super Bowl title and the seventh of his illustrious NFL career.

A restructured contract seems like a no-brainer for both sides. In addition to locking up Brady for an extra year or two, the Bucs can free up salary-cap space to re-sign some of their key pending free agents and compete for another championship.

Brady is entering his 22nd NFL season.

