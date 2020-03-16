NFL rumors: Buccaneers could target this QB if they don't sign Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to go "all in" to sign New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in NFL free agency, but what happens if they are unsuccessful in that pursuit?

One option is to re-sign quarterback Jameis Winston, who the Bucs drafted No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston became the first QB ever to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season in 2019, and the campaign served as further proof that Tampa Bay is unlikely to be a legitimate NFC or Super Bowl contender with the former Florida State star leading the offense.

The best option for Tampa Bay is acquiring someone from outside the organization to start at quarterback, and if it's not Brady, multiple reports suggest Teddy Bridgewater could be a target of the Buccaneers in free agency.

I believe the #Buccaneers plan is to pull out the stops for Tom Brady. Beyond that, a #Saints source is convinced Teddy Bridgewater is a target in Tampa if Brady doesn't happen. Saints believe in Teddy. But they also love Taysom's ceiling. With Brees back, options were limited. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 16, 2020

The Bucs are definitely still in the running for Teddy Bridgewater, I hear — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 16, 2020

Bridgewater is among the top free agent quarterbacks available. He did an admirable job helping the New Orleans Saints overcome the loss of franchise QB Drew Brees last season. Bridgewater went 5-0 with Brees sidelined due to injury, and he finished the 2019 season with 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Buccaneers should absolutely make every effort to sign Brady. He would give that franchise a huge upgrade at quarterback and sell a ton of tickets. It's been a while since Tampa Bay was relevant. If Brady isn't option, though, Bridgewater is a very good backup plan for the Buccaneers.

