NFL rumors: Buccaneers among teams 'inquiring' about Patriots free agent James White

Could another one of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

After signing Brady in NFL free agency last year following his 20-year career as the Patriots' quarterback, the Buccaneers acquired his former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Both players helped Brady and the Bucs win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Now it looks like there's a chance that a Patriots running back could be taking his talents down to sunny Florida.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Buccaneers are among the teams that have "inquired" about Patriots free agent James White.

There are several teams inquiring about Patriots' free-agent RB James White, including...the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

White, 29, has been one of the league's most productive pass-catching running backs over the last six years with 60.6 receptions per season over that span. His performance in the Patriots' historic comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI was legendary. White tallied 139 total yards and three total touchdowns, including 14 receptions. He also scored the championship-clinching touchdown in overtime.

Brady trusts White, and he'd be the perfect fit in Tampa Bay's offense. Brady likes to target running backs in the passing game -- his 256 pass attempts to running backs over the last two seasons is the second-most among all quarterbacks.

The Patriots need to bolster their running back depth whether White leaves or not, and they reportedly could be an option for Buccaneers star Leonard Fournette. Could these two teams essentially swap veteran running backs? It would be a win-win for both teams based on how their respective offenses are currently structured.