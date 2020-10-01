NFL rumors: Bryan Edwards out, Henry Ruggs 'long shot' for Raiders-Bills

Report: Edwards out, Ruggs a 'long shot' for Raiders-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have a crucial game on Sunday, and if they're going to deal the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season, they'll likely have to do so without either of their top two wide receivers.

Henry Ruggs III sat out Las Vegas' Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury, and Bryan Edwards departed it mid-game with a sprained ankle and did not return. Barring an unforeseen development, neither is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Bills.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing a source, that Edwards is out and considered week-to-week, while Ruggs is a "long shot" to play against Buffalo.

Meanwhile, #Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III is considered a long-shot to play Sunday while still dealing with a hamstring injury, source said. The 1st-round pick shouldn’t have an extended absence, but especially with speed guys, you’d like to get as close to 100% as possible. https://t.co/8wFJ58fIAb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

Neither of the rookie wideouts practiced Wednesday. Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked about the impact that both absences would have on the game plan, and while he conceded that it would be significant, he also expressed confidence in Las Vegas' other receivers.

Asked Gruden if absence of Ruggs & Edwards affects game plan.

“They’re our starters. So it does affect you emotionally. You get a little depressed, Vic. You’re not as happy as you would be, but if it’s another player, so be it. We have a lot of confidence in Agholor.” #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 30, 2020

"They’re our starters. So it does affect you emotionally. You get a little depressed," Gruden told The Athletic's Vic Tafur. " ... We have a lot of confidence in (Nelson) Agholor."

In addition to Agholor, both Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones are likely to be more involved on Sunday if Ruggs is unable to go. Renfrow leads all Raiders receivers in receptions, targets and yardage on the season and is coming off a performance in which he caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in the loss to New England. Though not receivers, both tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs should see an uptick in usage, too.

Even without their standout rookies, the Raiders still have enough offensive firepower to beat the Bills. The task obviously will be tougher, but considering the Raiders play the Chiefs in Kansas City the following week, they need to find a way to get it done.