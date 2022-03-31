NFL rumors: Bruce Arians retires as Buccaneers' coach, Todd Bowles takes over

Breaking News:

Max Molski
·1 min read
Report: Bruce Arians retires as Buccaneers' coach, Todd Bowles takes over originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams was thought to be Tom Brady’s final NFL game. Instead, it was his head coach’s.

Bruce Arians is stepping away from the sidelines and into a front office role, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King and The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. Todd Bowles, the Bucs’ defensive coordinator, will step in as head coach.

More to come…

