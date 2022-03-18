NFL rumors: Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, give him massive contract

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Patriots' 2022 schedule gets tougher as Browns trade for Deshaun Watson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots already had a tough 2022 regular season schedule that included games against many of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

We can now add another to that tally.

The Cleveland Browns, in a stunning move Friday, have reportedly agreed to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade.

The Browns are one of the Patriots' nine road opponents next season as part of New England playing each of the four AFC North teams. The date and time of these games have not yet been announced.

The Browns are giving up a lot to get Watson, who still faces 22 sexual misconduct civil suits and possible league discipline.

First, they are sending five draft picks to the Texans, including three first-rounders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland also is signing Watson a massive new contract that is fully guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Here's a list of notable quarterbacks the Patriots are scheduled to play in 2022:

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield prefers to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, The Colts also are on the Patriots' schedule as one of New England's eight home opponents.

