NFL Rumors: Browns reportedly plan to interview Ravens OC Greg Roman for head coach opening

The Ravens have the week off as they wait to host either the Titans, Texans or Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

In the meantime, opposing teams will have extra opportunity to interview Baltimore's coaching staff for possible head coaching openings.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed they were receiving interest from other organizations. Roman, in particular, appears to have an interview set up within the AFC North.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns plan to interview Roman for the head coaching job recently vacated by Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland has also interviewed former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for the same position, per Rapoport.

The talent level within the Browns' offense is undeniable. But for whatever reason, Kitchens and Baker Mayfield could make it work with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Kareem Hunt.

Mayfield has a different skill set than Lamar Jackson, but Roman has a track record of molding his offense to his best player's strengths. If he were to take over as Cleveland's head coach, could he lead Mayfield to a similar leap Jackson made this year?

Roman already stated his focus is solely on the 14-2 Ravens as the path to the Super Bowl runs through Baltimore. But for all the teams who missed the playoffs, they're understandably uninterested in waiting.

