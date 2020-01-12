NFL rumors: Browns not hiring 49ers' Robert Saleh as next head coach

The 49ers' defense dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the divisional-round of the NFC playoffs. San Francisco allowed only 147 total yards, sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins six times and star running back Dalvin Cook had just 18 yards on nine carries.

And yet, apparently the Cleveland Browns were watching a different game.

Robert Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator, was a top candidate to be Cleveland's next head coach. But NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Browns will tab Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski for the vacancy.

Sources: The #Browns are planning to hire #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. Runner-up last year, winner this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

This, obviously, is great news for the 49ers. Saleh, 40, quickly has turned San Francisco into one of the most feared defenses in the NFL. That was on full display Saturday in the 49ers' 27-10 win.

Saleh is set to return to the 49ers next season as all the open head-coaching positions now are full. He should be a top candidate in future years, and will only help his case if San Francisco wins the Super Bowl.

Saturday was a huge win for the 49ers, who are only one victory away from the Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Sunday also was one for the win column, too.

