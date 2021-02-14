NFL rumors: Browns not expected to 'heavily pursue' Richard Sherman

Report: Browns not expected to 'heavily pursue' Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman likely will be looking for a new home next month as a free agent when the NFL's new league year begins. At least that's what he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in early December, due to San Francisco dealing with salary-cap constraints this offseason.

“I’ve enjoyed my time,” Sherman said to Maiocco in early December. “I’ve loved every moment of it. And I wish we could continue it for a couple more years, but it’s not looking likely.”

Where could Sherman wind up next? It sounds like you shouldn't bet on him buying a house in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote Sunday that the Cleveland Browns are "not expected to heavily pursue" Sherman this offseason.

"The Browns are counting on starting cornerback Greedy Williams to return from the nerve damage in his shoulder, and they’ll likely try to re-sign his 2020 replacement Terrance Mitchell and slot corner Kevin Johnson," Cabot wrote. "In addition, they’ll look to add other cornerbacks, either through the draft, free agency, a trade. In the case of the latter two, they’ll likely look for a younger cornerback than Sherman, who will be 33 next month."

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback played just five games last season, and recorded one interception in a small sample. Raiders coach Jon Gruden already has shown interest in Sherman, whether he was tampering or not. The reason Cabot's reporting is newsworthy is it actually could upset Portland Trail Blazers star guard C.J. McCollum, of all people.

McCollum tweeted at Sherman earlier this month as a pitch to sign with the Browns, and Sherman responded the next day.

I appreciate you @CJMcCollum ! We will see how the process pans out in a month! But I hear you https://t.co/mudQL8W1Zp — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 5, 2021

Sherman recently told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith he only wants to play two more seasons in the NFL. Who he will be suiting up for, however, is anyone's best guess.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast