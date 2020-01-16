NFL rumors: Browns to interview Patriots' college scouting director for GM job

The Cleveland Browns didn't end up hiring New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their new head coach, but they might find their next general manager from the Pats' front office.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday the Browns will interview Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their open GM job.

The #Browns will interview #Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their GM job tomorrow, sources say. It's his first GM interview, because he was blocked for the #Texans GM job two years ago. A respected scout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2020

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot also reported Thursday that Ossenfort is one of three to five candidates for the role of Browns general manager. She also listed Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton as candidates.

Paton is an interesting option because he already has a relationship with the Browns' new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings' offensive coordinator this past season.

