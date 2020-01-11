The Cleveland Browns have yet to hire a new coach after firing Freddie Kitchens on Dec. 29, but they appear to be trying to curry favor with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a reported top candidate.

The Browns have requested permission to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for Cleveland's vacant GM position, WKRK-FM's Dustin Fox reported Saturday.

The Browns have put in a request to the Colts to interview Colts assistant General Manager Ed Dodds for the Browns vacant GM position. — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) January 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dodds is among the names on Saleh's list of GMs he'd want to be paired with if he's hired by the Browns, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.

Dodds was one of four GM candidates on 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's list. The other 3: Seattle execs Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner, and San Francisco VP Adam Peters. https://t.co/R8q1qWnEpj — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2020

Saleh's name has been mentioned frequently around the Browns' coaching vacancy, but no announcement likely will come until the 49ers' season wraps up.

[RELATED: Source: Person to start at right guard for 49ers vs. Vikes]

The 49ers take the field Saturday to open up their playoff run against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium in a divisional-round matchup.

NFL rumors: Browns to interview one of Robert Saleh's ideal GM options originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area