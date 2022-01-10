NFL Rumors: Broncos seek interview with Jerod Mayo for head coach job

Report: Broncos seek interview with Jerod Mayo for HC opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At least one team with a head coach vacancy has interest in hiring Jerod Mayo.

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview the New England Patriots inside linebackers coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently listed Mayo, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as three "names to watch" for Denver's opening after the Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos also put in a request to interview Quinn, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos' interest in Mayo makes sense, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted the 35-year-old is expected to be a "hot name" on the head coach market. While Mayo doesn't have much traditional coaching experience -- he joined the Patriots' coaching staff in 2019 and has yet to even reach the level of coordinator -- the ex-Patriots captain is a respected former player who spent eight years as one of Bill Belichick's most trusted defenders.

Mayo also is expected to be "in the mix" for the Chicago Bears job, and with several more positions becoming available Monday, he's certainly a name to watch over the next few weeks.