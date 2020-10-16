NFL rumors: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon (illness) misses practice ahead of Patriots game

Report: Broncos' Melvin Gordon (illness) misses practice ahead of Patriots game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed practice Friday due to illness, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Melvin Gordon sent home as precaution as he was feeling ill. Told it was NOT COVID related. He has tested negative for virus. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 16, 2020

Gordon's status for Sunday afternoon's game against the New England Patriots is unknown, and the next update should come in Friday's injury report.

The veteran running back also reportedly was cited for DUI and ticketed for speeding earlier in the week, and this situation could impact his Week 6 status as well.

This matchup between the Patriots and Broncos was supposed to be played in Week 5 but was rescheduled for Week 6 after New England had players test positive for COVID-19. The Patriots canceled Friday's practice because of another reported positive COVID test. It's unknown how this development will impact Sunday's game.

Gordon is the Broncos' leading rusher with 281 yards and three touchdowns through four games. He joined the Broncos in March on a two-year contract.