NFL Rumors: Broncos pursuing Brian Flores after firing Vance Joseph

Brian Flores will be a hot commodity on the NFL head coach market this offseason, it appears.

The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Vance Joseph on Monday morning, have requested permission to interview Flores for that vacancy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The Broncos now are the third team to reportedly request an interview with the New England Patriots' linebackers coach/defensive coordinator, joining the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

Flores was a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals' head coach job last offseason but opted to stay in New England, taking over defensive play-calling duties from the departing Matt Patricia. The 37-year-old still is one of the NFL's most coveted head coach candidates, though, and it appears he'll have a shot at three head coach gigs at minimum.

Flores won't be the only busy Patriots assistant during their playoff bye week, as the Packers reportedly have requested to interview offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as well.

New England gets Wild Card weekend off as the AFC's No. 2 seed and will play Sunday, Jan. 13, in the AFC Divisional Round.

