NFL rumors: Broncos hire Vance Joseph, not Matt Patricia, as new DC

Report: Broncos hire Vance Joseph, not Matt Patricia, as new DC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Patricia is remaining with the New England Patriots, at least for now.

He reportedly interviewed for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, but on Thursday morning NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that Vance Joseph is being hired for that role.

Joseph has been a defensive coach for most of his career. He was the Miami Dolphins DC in 2016 before being hired as the head coach of the Broncos. He was fired after two seasons in Denver, and then took his talents to the Arizona Cardinals, where he's been the defensive coordinator for the last four years.

Joseph will work under new Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Patricia has a defensive coaching background, too, although he was the de facto offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots in 2022. New England's offense was an absolute disaster under Patricia, highlighted by the struggles of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

The issues on that side of the ball resulted in the Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien to be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Broncos made the correct decision hiring Joseph over Patricia and Rex Ryan, who also reportedly interviewed for the job.