NFL rumors: Brock Purdy to undergo surgery, will be ready by training camp

Report: Purdy to undergo surgery, will be ready for training camp

Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) at the end of the month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The 49ers' 23-year-old quarterback will fly to Dallas and meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The surgery is set for the following day, per Rapoport.

Dr. Meister is the head team physician of the Texas Rangers and is well "respected" around the club. He specializes in Arthroscopy, or the reconstruction of the shoulder, elbow and knee.

Rapoport added that Purdy is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for training camp.

Purdy and the 49ers discussed several options, including no surgery at all. But after getting other opinions, they determined surgery was the best option for him.

"It does not sound like the plan is for a Tommy John, full reconstruction," Rapoport said on NFL Network's "Super Bowl Live" broadcast on Wednesday. "That would be longer than six months. That is not what is being discussed here.

"Obviously, there's a chance the doctors go in, they see something different in the elbow, maybe they alter the plans, but the plan is to go with the middle option, which is basically repair the UCL."

More discussions to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy's procedure were held on Monday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The surgery likely will require a recovery timeline of six months -- the first three months will be to recover followed by a three-month gradual buildup to return to playing football.

If all goes smoothly, Purdy could be cleared to return in early August. And as Rapoport reported, that nearly lines up with the 49ers' training camp schedule.

Purdy stepped into the starting role in the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4. The team went on to win eight consecutive games since then until suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The rookie QB sustained the injury on the sixth play of the game and was forced back into action in the third quarter when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

If Purdy is able to return for training camp and be ready to go for the start of the 2023 season, the 49ers will have some unfinished business to attend to as they work to get back to the NFC Championship for the fourth time in five seasons.

