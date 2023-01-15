NFL rumors: Brock Purdy still 49ers' playoff QB even if Jimmy Garoppolo back

Report: Purdy will be 49ers' playoff QB even if Jimmy G returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the Faithful needed reassurance that their team belongs to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer gave it to them before kickoff Saturday.

Right before the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, Glazer reported that while Jimmy Garoppolo is nearing a return from his broken foot, Purdy will not come out as the 49ers' starting QB.

"So Jimmy Garoppolo [is] really attacking his rehab aggressively, wants to get cleared in time to actually return later on this postseason," Glazer told Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "49ers [are] holding out hope that he could actually return [in the] NFC Championship Game, maybe [Super Bowl LVII], if they make it that far.

"However, I want to put 49ers fans at ease right now. If he returns, it is to be a backup, to back up Brock Purdy, not to be the starter. Again, this is Brock Purdy's team moving forward."

Hours later, Purdy showed why that's the case, completing 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and adding another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win.

The 49ers will ride the hot hand, and that's Purdy, whom they hope they will take them to Glendale, Ariz.