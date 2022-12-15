NFL rumors: Brock Purdy expected to start in 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 showdown

Report: Purdy expected to start in 49ers-Seahawks showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy reportedly is expected to make his second NFL start Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

After the 49ers listed him as questionable for the prime-time NFC West showdown at Lumen Field with oblique and rib injuries, the rookie quarterback is expected to take the field, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

The 49ers were ready to turn to veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, a 36-year-old who has made just nine career starts since his 2009 NFL debut, if Purdy was sidelined for the game.

The 22-year-old sustained an oblique strain in the 49ers’ 35-7 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, sitting out the final 13 minutes of the contest. Purdy was almost perfect in that game, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, and he also added one rushing TD.

The young QB appeared poised and confident from the jump while operating the offense in his first NFL start.

Earlier this week, Purdy made it known that he is ready and well-prepared for a “hostile” environment in Seattle against San Francisco's division rivals. We'll see just how ready he is, given that the 49ers, winners of their last six games, can clinch the NFC West with a win Thursday.

