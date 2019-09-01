NFL Rumors: Brian Hoyer to visit the Colts after Patriots released him

After the Patriots released him on Saturday, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer reportedly plans to visit with the Colts, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Colts are one of several teams interested in signing Hoyer, but Indianapolis is considered the team most intrigued in the veteran's services. Bill Belichick didn't rule out a return to the Patriots, but if the Colts are determined to get him in the building, it'd be difficult for New England to keep him as a third-stringer.

With the Colts, Hoyer would get the chance to back up former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett and perhaps start a few games if Brissett got hurt or didn't play well enough to keep the starting job.

Andrew Luck may have retired, but the Colts built a strong roster around their franchise quarterback before he abruptly called it a career. If they still want to make some noise this season, having a veteran like Hoyer could be a smart signing.

According to Dianna Russini, no deal is done as of yet. Though because Hoyer will meet with the Colts Sunday night, a deal could be imminent.

